Man Shot Dead At Amakohia Flyover, Family Accuses Soldiers

The family of Chigbu, in Ntu, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, has been thrown into mourning, following the gruesome murder of their son, Noel Nzeribe Chigbu (Ziggy) by alleged security men stationed at Amakohia Flyover, Owerri, Imo State. According to information from the family, late Noel, a husband and father of two children, was returning from work on Friday when he was stopped by security men soldiers at the Amakohia Flyover.

It was said that Noel who stopped his vehicle, which he just bought a day before the incident, and simply enquired from the soldiers what was his offence, when bullets rained on his vehicle and he died instantly.

The dead body of the Businessman and graduate of Madonna University, was loaded into a security van, by the security men, and headed to FMC Mortuary Owerri where the body was dumped.

Trumpeta learnt that when the family learnt of the incident, they trailed the Body of their Relations to FMC Owerri, where they were told that Noel’s lifeless body was brought in by “Unknown Soldiers”, who could not say what happened to Noel.

They family said when they reported the incident to the police, they were simply told that it was a mistake and should accept the matter as a case of mistaken identity.

“When we went to the police, they said it was a mistake and we should take the matter peacefully” one of the Chigbus told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, there is tension in Ntu, Ngor Okpala, as the youths there are getting restless by the day, vowing to storm Owerri the State capital, to know exactly what led to the death of their son, brother, and friend.

“This is Extra judicial killing. Does it mean that live does not matter again in Imo State? When did Imo State become this insecure for even peaceful and hardworking youths?” Austine Ejiofor asked.