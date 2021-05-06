Ripples Over Whereabout of Popular Columnist, Prof Uzoma Nathan

There is serious concern over the whereabout of a popular newspaper columnist and University don, Prof Protus Uzoma.

Uzoma has been a regular writer for major newspapers in the Imo State, including Trumpeta.

Reports were rife that the prolific writer has been missing since last month as his whereabout has been unknown.

But Trumpeta investigations confirmed by family sources revealed that he has been in detention in a police facility in Owerri.

A family source revealed that since 15th of April 2021, Prof Uzoma was allegedly arrested and kept in detention at the anti kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police command. The family source further accused the police of allegedly keeping him incommunicado and refused efforts to grant him bail through his lawyers.

“He is in anti-kidnapping unit of Imo police command because the wife took food to him there yesterday. The family has made efforts to secure his release since April he was arrested but met brick wall as lawyers were not allowed to come into the matter”, the source offered.

When contacted, Imo State police command spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police couldn’t confirm if truly he was held by the police.

Our reporter who wanted to open talks on the matter was asked to send text a message instead which he did, but till the time of the report, no response was offered.