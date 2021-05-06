Sand Excavators in Owerri Spoil For War With Govt Agents Over Extortion

Operators of Sand Excavating Machines and Diggers of sand in Owerri metropolis, Imo State capital have risen in unison with one voice over what they called “unbearing extortion”, from Government Agents, which is sending them out of job.

The Sand dealers cried out to the Governor of Imo State to come to their rescue, as they are sure that Senator Hope Uzodinma is not aware of the problem they are going through.

Investigations carried out by our Reporters unveiled that because of the war between the sand dealers and government agents, the price of sand has skyrocketed in Owerri and its environs as against what obtains in Okigwe and Orlu Areas.

Trumpeta learnt that while a Tipper load of sand in Okigwe and Orlu costs fourteen thousand (N14, 000) same trip of sand costs thirty thousand naira (N30,000) in Owerri.

When our Reporter visited some Block molders in Owerri, it was discovered that price of Blocks have also gone high to the shock of many.

Trumpeta enquires said that it was due to lack of sand, that caused the exorbitant price of the product in Owerri.

Trumpeta learnt that the Government has stopped excavation of sands in Owerri metropolis to control erosions ravaging the State capital.

Following this development, sand became scarce in Owerri and market forces made the price to go high.

A source told Trumpeta that “nobody authorized any increase in the price of sand. What is happening around Owerri is just the economic forces of demand and supply coming to play”

The source continued, “You know there was a directive that stopped miners in Owerri metropolis because of environmental degradation”.

However, another source said that Government agents chased out the Miners, charging them heavy taxes before they could return, which caused scarcity in sand supply in Owerri metropolis.