Uzodinma Sacks 20 Commissioners . Retains 8, As Lobby For Replacement Begins



The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, at the weekly State Executive Council meeting yesterday carried out a massive dissolution of his cabinet.

The Governor sent twenty Commissioners packing, leaving only Eight, out of the total Twenty Commissioners that make up the State Executive Council.

Those left out in the sweeping dissolution are Commissioners for Information, Works, Women Affairs, Technology, Health, Sports and Tourism.

Out of the remaining Eight that were not sacked, only three are of the Old cabinet, while Health, Technology, Finance, Women Affairs and Tourism were just inaugurated a few weeks ago.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, that of Works, Ralph Nwosu and Sports, Daniel Ogu are the only Commissioners who resumed with the Uzodinma’s administration that were spared in the latest shakeup.

For political observers, it is clear that Emelumba and Nwosu have remained core members of the Uzodinma “main men”.

The only shock in the latest development is the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar COC Akolisa, who is a defactor pillar in the “Uzodinma Inner chamber”.

However, Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma may return most of the Commissioners in the latest reshuffle as some of them will change portfolios, while others would be thanked for their contributions to the Uzodinma Government so far.

Trumpeta was told that after the issue of Commissioners are resolved, the Governor will dissolve his Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, who are part of the State Expanded Executive.

No reason has been given by the Governor for the dissolution of the cabinet, which is seen as a routine exercise in Government Management.

But Uzodinma, since he assumed office he had done more than two minor cabinet reshuffles. But this particular one was massive and affected a great number of his Cabinet Appointees.

This Newspaper was told that any of the Commissioners who has any “skeleton” in his cupboard should not nurse any hope of returning.

Trumpeta was told that why Uzodinma may have sacked some of the Commissioners due to lack of competence on their jobs, others got the boots because of their “double dealings and not trusted any more” while others will suffer because the Governor wants to inject fresh faces into his cabinet, especially from other political Cells in the State, other than CampHope.

It was learnt that already, the Governor had compiled a list of new Commissioners that would be forwarded to Imo House of Assembly for screening and clearance.

Already, sources said that lobbying has commenced as those who want to replace the old Commissioners have began the leg work, with some top politician and others who are close to Uzodinma turning to beautiful brides that must be courted this period.

“Now is the time to lobby. Leaders, across party lines who have the Governor’s ears have turned to oracles that must be worshipped now” a top politician eyeing a Commissionership slot told Trumpeta in Abuja.