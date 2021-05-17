Wives of Judges Give Succour To Deaf, Dumb Pupils in Imo

Tunji Adedeji

Succour came the ways of the pupils of deaf and dumb special secondary school Ofekata Orodo last week Thursday when the Judges’ Wives Association Imo State chapter visited their school to offer palliative and made them participate in the celebration of ascension, a commemoration of the Lord Jesus Christ into heaven after his resurrection.

The noble women said its visitations was predicated by love, affection and determination to take some pinch of pain off the very less privileged.

The Judges Wives during the visit presented food items, ranging from bags of rice. A bag of cooked rice for the students lunch, One bag of garri, One carton of cabin biscuit,12” Nos of 6” of Dunlop mattresses .

Other items donated includes: hundred pieces of big towels, cartons of bathing soap, Two hundred and fifty pairs of battery torch lights, carton of milk containing 250 satches ,cartons of milo containing 250 satches, carton of 20 pieces of rechargeable torch lights, Big packs of indomie noodles , cartons of detergents,10 liters of red oil., rolls of tissue papers, packs of tooth brush among others too numerous to mention.

Stating what informed the group’s act of charity, President Lady (Dr) Njoku, Julie Uba said From time to time, members of this Association pay visits to Motherless Babies Homes; Orphanages; Old Peoples Homes; Correctional Institutions among others, to present gift items and share words of encouragement with the inmates.

According to the soft spoken President who spoke on behalf of the group,””This year, the Association is moved to visit the school for the Deaf and Dumb Special Secondary School Ofekata Orodo. Our resolve to make this visit was reinforced after some of us had interacted with the Principal of the School one-on-one on the 29th of April 2021 when we came on a fact-finding visit.”

She said the Association came into being as far back as 1976, following the creation of the Old Imo State from the former East Central State of Nigeria.

Dr Njoku said the Association has been in existence for about 45 years now. We are happy to be here today to see how the deaf and dumb are fairing and to also share with them.

“We are here today not only to dine and wine with you but to equally make you understand the fact that you are not less human than those of your other brothers and sisters, who can hear and talk without much difficulties. You are indeed as important as each and every one of us present at this gathering. “

“You should always read your books and be obedient to your teachers so as to excel in your exams. In essence, what we are saying, is that you should take your studies seriously and to always have it at the back of your minds that “there is ability in disability”.