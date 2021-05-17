Public Complaints Commissioner, Amadi Calls For Joint Effort To Tackle Insecurity .Bows Out From Office



Tunji Adedeji

The Public Complaints Commissioner Imo State, Barr Willie Amadi has called for joint effort to tackle increasing insecurity in the country, lending his support to efforts by judiciary and state legislatures to have financial autonomy.

The Owerri born legal practitioner, made this assertion during an interactive session with journalists in Owerri on Saturday.

Amadi said strong institution is very key to good governance, stressing that Nigeria institutions should be free from government interference.

He charged government at all level to give listening ears to those who are genuinely aggrieved, we need to come together and proffer solution, he said.

According to him, “in the Constitution of Nigeria, the security of citizens is the core mandate of every government in power. The security of our people should be a collective efforts. insecurity challenges can only be tackled collectively. “

He said, “our judiciary must be strengthened, independent of the judiciary, legislature and local government administration is part of the criteria to ensure good governance.

Speaking on his achievement as the Public Complaints Commissioner, Imo State, he said, “in the past few years, we have more than a thousand cases and we have resolved more than 500 hundred cases while less than 300 cases are to be tackled and solved.

“We had a robust engagement with the government, by way of offering our hand of partnership to them. Before now many do not know about this commission but I came and added a new oxygen which is a legacy that will speak for me”

Amadi who said the major challenge faced by his office was lack of funding, operational cars rated Uzodinma administration high in terms of good road and the governor’s desire to improve infrastructure in the state.