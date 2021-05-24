Abaekwume Exonerates Uzodinma Over Security Challenges In Imo .Donates Millions To Obazu Widows



As insecurity continues in the country unabated, the President General, PG Obazu Town Union, TPL Iheanyi Abaekwume has exonerated Gov Hope Uzodinma from the issues of security challenges in the state, saying Imo State governor did not create any of these problems but met it on ground before he assumed power.

Speaking shortly after donating millions of naira to 155 widows during the Welfare’s meeting of Obazu Women Association home and abroad in Mbaitoli council area on Saturday, Abaekwume said Obazu people have keyed into the All Progressive Congress, APC structure led by Senator Hope Uzodinma ,Imo State Governor.

The soft spoken Abaekwume said the earlier we stop politicizing security issue the better for us. Gov Hope Uzodinma did not create any or these security challenges, it has been on ground before he assumed power.

When asked to say his views on Uzodinma’s alleged militarization of the state, Abaekwume said, “even though I’m not the governor’s spokesman but as an individual and Imo citizen, I make bold to say this security challenge is what the time has brought in Nigeria and all over the world. “

“There are security challenges and unrest all over the world and the civil nature of tackling some of these challenges are not good enough. That is the reason why a military formation was made and put in place by the governor of the state earlier.”

“When civil approach is not enough, then the military approach was introduced. Don’t forget military always play a corrective role. But I want to assure you that within a short while the military blockades will leave Imo State.”

Speaking on the decision to offer succour to the Obazu widows, the PG said,”What informed my decision to embark on this initiative is an information the town union received from the newly elected President of Obazu Women Association in the person of Mrs. Jane Obodo.”

According to him, “At the inception of her job as the designated President of Obazu women wing , she made one passionate request that arrears and payment made to women especially widows be paid. “

He said ,”the women President had complained that over the years these arrears and payment had accumulated and not been presented nor carried out by past Presidents of Obazu Town Union Association.”

Abaekwume who was full or praises for the TC chairman of Mbaitoli LGA, Hon John Eke said,”I want to use this occasion to tell the state that the present TC chairman of Mbaitoli council area is during well in his capacity which is why the LGA is witnessing peace and calm today.

He before now, there use to be some skirmishes and troubles everywhere but the emergence of John Eke and his personal approach ,I think Mbaitoli has achieved the needed peace that will attract development.