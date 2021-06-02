Imo Deputy Speaker Leads Constituents To Imo Governor, Assures Collective Support

By Onyekachi Eze

In view of the recently established Local Governments visit to the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma in Imo State government House, Owerri, the House member for Nwangele State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu has led his people to meet with the governor.

The visit afforded some of the stakeholders the opportunity to interact with the chief executive of the State, as well as assures of their continued support.

As the elected person in their midst, the House member, who doubles as the Majority Leader of IMHA, Rt Hon Iwuanyanwu extolled the governor for his leadership sagacity.

He enunciated his satisfaction with the laudable achievements of the government, in tandem with the 3R mantra.

Reiterating the resolve of Nwangele people, the Deputy Speaker enthused, “The people of Nwangele have spoken. We are highly in support of you and your administration;

“Your Excellency, when the road accident happened at the Nkwo Mmiri market, you called me and you sent me to lead a delegation to the hospital where we cleared the medical bills of the survivors of the accident;

“I have met with the owners and management of Nkwo Mmiri market. They have a land, and they are willing to give the land to the government via the Imo Transport Company, ITC, to make it an official park”.

On the security of the State, Iwuanyanwu informed the governor that with time, all the chaos would be a thing of the past.

He disclosed that haven signed the Imo State Security Law, Nwangele people, especially the youths would give all the necessary support to the government in fore-stalling peace and normalcy.

However, he reaffirmed his people’s undying love and loyalty to the administration of the shared prosperity government.