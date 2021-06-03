Ahead of Party Congress: Nlemigbo, Owerri Zone May Lose Chairmanship Position Over Okigwe Zone’s Interest



By Okey Alozie

Few weeks to Imo State chapter of APC congress, party leaders are said to be in disarray. Information available to our news desk revealed that power play from Abuja may likely consume Chief Barr Macillinus Nlemigbo as the state party chairman.

An Okigwe son who is very close to the presidency as we gathered is said to have perfected the whole arrangement for the seat of Imo APC chairman to go to Okigwe zone.

Since last week as we were told secret meetings to shift the state APC chairmanship position has been going on at different quarters while the conspiracy against the current State Chairman (Nlemigbo) heightened.

Some of party chieftains working under Chief Nlemigbo are also said to have shifted their loyalty.

Our source disclosed that CampHope want to remain Supreme in Imo APC and any APC member who is not in, with CampHope faction before the election may be a loser in the upcoming APC congress in Imo.

We were reliably informed that some groups have started compiling names for the various positions starting from the ward, LGA and state.

Concerned APC members are said to be raising alarm over possible victimization at the congress.

Meanwhile the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma has declared that the upcoming congress of APC in Imo State will involve everybody, adding that it must surely be free and fair starting from the ward to state level. He said involving every member of the party in the congress will make the party stronger.