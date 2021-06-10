Panic Over Kidnap Of Ten Travelers On Okigwe Road

Available peace Imo people have received in the past few days got shattered on Thursday when an incident on the Okigwe-Enugu expressway road restored panic again.

Residents of the state have been living in fear since insecurity and unrest caused by the activities of the Unknown Gunmen commenced gunshot exchange with security men that shocked the foundation of the state.

A reported case of abduction of passengers became public when video clips of the incident went viral on the internet.

From what Trumpeta saw circulating on the social media, suspected herdsmen of Fulani descent, according to eye witnesses account recorded in the video stopped commercial vehicles moving on the road and abducted the passengers found on board.

An account has it that the passengers kidnapped by the suspects were not less than ten. One of the men who was captured in the camera stating what happened disclosed that in one of the vehicles, three people were whisked away by the criminals while occupants of a Sienna bus numbering seven including the driver were also carted into the bush by their captors.

The video further showed victims who escaped by whiskers expressing gratitude to God for escaping abduction.

One of the women said that she was allowed to escape when she informed the abductors of her pregnancy.

She further revealed that the kidnappers made choice of who to take into the bush when they met with victims.

A Sienna vehicle without passengers were spotted on the road while depressed passengers also spotted crying in the featured video.

When contacted before the newspaper went to bed, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson only confirmed that the police have received the video evidence while analyzing it for action.

It would be recalled that a Catholic Priest and University Professor, Rev Fr Marcel Izu Onyeocha revealed how suspected Fulani Herdsmen abducted him on the same Enugu-Okigwe road before he was released after spending two night in the bush.