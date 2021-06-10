IMSUBEB Battles SEMB Over Control of Teachers Transfer

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Universal Basic Education Management Board, (IMSUBEB), is presently at war with Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), over regulations and management of Junior Secondary Schools in Imo State.

Information available to Trumpeta revealed that IMSUBEB last week allegedly encroached into areas said to be under the control of SEMB by transferring a principal who was sent on punitive transfer from Owerre- Ebeiri community Secondary School, Orlu, to the Orlu zonal Board by SEMB.

The principal in question, one (names withheld), this newspaper gathered, was alleged to have fought her colleague, a principal in Owerre Ebeiri Secondary School, Orlu, because of palm fruits and the disciplinary committee set up by SEMB found her guilty on the allegations leveled against her. It was gathered and send her on punitive transfer to the zonal board.

She was said to have rejected the punitive transfer and in the process, got favoure by IMSUBEB Director who was accused to have sent her to Orogwe Secondary School in Owerri West Local Government Areas to replace the principal in that school who just died a week ago.

The news of the transfer of the woman by IMSUBEB has sparked off controversy as crisis has engulfed in the education system.

SEMB is now raising eyesbrows on the IMSUBEB action. It was also said that the action of the Director in question from IMSUBEB is being backed up by a certain sacked commissioner under the Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Our reporter was also informed that principals in JSS who are desperate to get transfer within Municipal Council of Owerri are alleged to be trooping into IMSUBEB to get their own transfer without wasting time.

Trumpeta gathered that ceding of junior secondary schools and its administration has not been approved by the state governor.