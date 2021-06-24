Onyekanma’s Bill On Rights Of Disabled Persons Passes Second Reading

A bill on the Rights of Disabled persons in Imo State and other related matters passed second reading on Wednesday, at the Imo state House of Assembly

The bill was sponsored by Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma, member representing Mbaitoli state constituency, and chairman, House Committee on Culture, Tourism and Creative Arts.

The bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, in line with The Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2019, and other international legal and policy instruments.

Presenting a debate on Wednesday, during plenary, Onyekanma said that the population of persons living with disabilities was on the increase and that a law that will promote and protect their rights was necessary.

According to Onyekanma “aside the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, the bill prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability and imposes sanctions and penalties on those who contravene it.”

Supporting the debate in favour of the bill, Rt. Hon. Chyna Iwuanyanwu, deputy speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly and Hon. Obinna Okwara asserted that many of those living with disabilities face a number of human rights abuses including discrimination, violence, and lack of access to healthcare, housing, and education.

Okwara added that disabled persons in Imo State, will heave a sigh of relief if the bill is passed into law.

The bill was committed to the committee on Women and Gender Affairs, after overwhelming votes in favor of it.