Ozichukwu, Duruiheoma, Udeagu, Others Romance With APC Shocks Imo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Imo State chapter has been thrown into shock following how their trusted Leaders in the various LGAs are leading the Stakeholders that are trooping into Government House, Owerri, on a visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma directed that all the “Stakeholders” in the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the State should visit the Government House for face-to-face interaction.

Unfortunately, most of Imo PDP Chieftains are prominent in the said visits, when it is a Government of APC.

In the last count, people like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu led the Ikeduru LGA Team.

Others in their LGA entourage include Chief Ozichukwu Chukwu, a former South East PDP chairman, who led the Ihittee Uboma Delegation with the wife, who is said to have been penciled down as a Commissioner nominee.

The most shocking to PDP is that of Chief Eze Duruiheoma, a former Imo PDP chairman, and chairman National Population Commission, NPC, a position he got courtesy PDP Government.

Duruiheoma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) led the people of Ideato South LGA to the meeting.

Senator Chris Anyanwu, a PDP card carrying member was among those who visited and spoke for Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Chief Maxwell Duru, a former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, and a member of Imo PDP Elders Council went with Onuimo LGA to the meeting.

A former Deputy Governor, Engr Ebere Udeagu was also on the entourage of Okigwe LGA role call.

He is also a member of Imo PDP Elders Council.

When Nkwerre LGA visited, Chief Chibuike Achigbu (Akasia) the chairman of Imo PDP Finance Committee joined the Nkwerre LGA on the visit to the Governor.

However, some of these Leaders who spoke to Trumpeta said that they remain members of PDP, but went to Government House as representatives of their people and not as APC members, or trying to enter the party.

“The meeting with the Governor was not based on political parties but an interaction with the Governor to tell him the problem of our people. No more no less” Trumpeta was told.