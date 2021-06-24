Okorocha’s Allies Shun Imo Governor’s Stakeholders Parley

The war raging in All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State chapter between the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and former Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has continued to deepen, as Okorocha’s supporters are yet to embrace the activities of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Although Uzodinma is of APC extraction like Okorocha, who represents Orlu zone in the Senate, both men have been having a running battle on who controls the APC in Imo State, which seems to have been handed over to Uzodinma by the APC hierarchy in Abuja because he is the Governor.

Following the disagreement between both men, Okorocha’s known Allies have shunned the recent visits by the twenty seven Local Governments in the State to Governor Uzodinma in Government House, tagged Stakeholders Meeting.

When Nkwerre LGA visited last Monday, Okorocha’s son inlaw, and former Governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, Chief Uche Nwosu, who has since returned to APC, was not in that entourage.

Ideato South LGA was without Hon Paschal Obi representing Ideato North/South in the House of Representatives present. Obi was Okorocha’s Principal Secretary for Eight years.

Hon Ogbonna Ozuruigbo, member representing Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba in the House of Representatives, and a strong member of the Okorocha inner chamber, shunned the invitation, and did not send any representative.

Hon Kingsley Uju for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru East Federal Constituency who is Governor Hope Uzodinma’s representative in the House of Representatives was nowhere to be found.

One Wednesday, the People of Ngor Okpala LGA were in Government House Owerri for their own turn for the interaction with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

But conspicuously missing was Sir George Eche, a former Secretary to Imo State Government under the Okorocha administration.

No reason was given for his absence, even when he was assigned to be one of the Speakers in the event.

Also missing from the Ngor Okpala entourage was Okenze Sylvester Obinna, who assured that he will come, but never did.

Okenze Obinna was the Director-General of Chief Uche Nwosu Governorship camping Directorate in 2019.

Some of the “Coalition” members, the Group who triggered the Revolution against Okorocha planting his son inlaw as his successor also have not been sighted in the Stakeholders Meeting.

Former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwagwu did not show up with the Ikeduru crowd.

It has not yet be ascertained why he did not attend, even when a seat was reserved for him.

Former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere did also not attend the day Mbaitoli LGA visited.

However, Madumere told Trumpeta that he is in full support of the Uzodinma administration, but was away in USA, the day Mbaitoli went to see the Governor.