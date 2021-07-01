Chuks Osuji’s Opinion Research Team Partners FEDPONEK On Intelligence Gathering



By Chidimma Amaechi/ Orji Sampson

A public affairs analyst and research expert in Imo State, Dr Chuks Osuji, OON, FNIPR, KSC on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede to familiarize with the rector of the institution, Rev Engr Dr Micheal Arimanwa.

Dr Osuji was accompanied by the staff and management of his consortium from Opinion Research and Communication Incorporated, amongst whom include; public relations expert Pastor Onyema Ubaka, Dr Mrs Chinwe Odionye incharge of Public Relations, Mr Sunny Osuji incharge of Public Education, Mr Jideofor, Aluka consultant incharge of Research and Statistics and host of others.

Presenting, an address at the Rectors” office, Dr Chuks Osuji commended the leadership of the institution Rev Engr Dr Micheal Arimanwa for granting him audience which he said is in line with his Organization’s operational Policy to identify with some co-operate bodies and institutions.

Dr Chuks Osuji went down memory lane to give a brief history of his consortium which he said was established in 1980 shortly after the polytechnic was established in 1979, he said the sole aim of Opinion Research and Communication Incorporated is to serve the public in major areas of operation that falls within the scope of his consortium.

Dr Chuks Osuji who has more than 22 books to his credit, said his firm has successfully carried out various Research and analysis for individuals agencies and other co-operate institutions, and has had very cordial relationship with the Federal Polytechnic Nekede spanning over 30 years he cited the time of Professor Eze Uzoamaka, Mr H.I.Onyewuchi, Onyekwere Nwankwo, and the Immediate past Rector of the institution, Dr Mrs Celestina Njoku. He maintained that there is need for continual relationship.

Speaking further Dr Chuks Osuji said his firm is made up of professionals and experts in public relations that are out to solve the assignments needed by tertiary institutions, in areas of Monitoring, Intelligence gathering, advertizing, public opinion survey, analysis, publications, seminars, workshops and other areas of public interest.

Dr Osuji seized the platform to commend, Rev Dr Engr Micheal Arimanwa, for his laudable programs and projects in the institution, especially the smart campus program.

Contributing, A public relation expert, Pastor Onyema Ubaka extolled Dr Chuks Osuji for his hardwork.

Responding to the visit, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Nekede Rev Engr Dr Micheal Arimanwa thanked Dr Osuji and his team for coming, he embraced the idea of having an external contact in opinion research and communication, he said the institution has been rated the best performing and most sort after Polytechnic in Nigeria with student that can compete anywhere in the world, which needed to be heard in the public domain, he enjoined management and staff of Opinion Research and Communication to also assist in reaching out to the outside world, he said the team should come up with a proposal to that effect, so as to work in collaboration, he prayed to God for a beneficial partnership. He said “we want to welcome you and make sure our partnership with you is beneficial”.

The climax of the visit is book presentation by Dr Chuks Osuji, presentation of institution’s newsletter magazine and other attractions

Also present at the visit include, the Deputy Rector Admin, Dr Mr Anthonia Nwosu, Registrar, Mrs Eucharia Chidinma Anuna, PRO Mr Ever Nwosu. B and host of others.