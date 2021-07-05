Orsu Lawmaker Felicitates With Deputy Speaker On Birthday Celebration

By Onyekachi Eze

As family, friends and associates celebrate the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu on his birthday, the Lawmaker for Orsu State Constituency, Hon. Ekene Nnodumele has sent warm felicitations to the number two House member in Imo.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Nwangele State Constituency in IMHA marked his birthday on Tuesday, July 5, 2021.

Hon. Nnodumele in his greeting message described the Deputy Speaker as a workaholic gentleman, with the passion to giving in his best anywhere he found himself.

According to him, Rt. Hon. Iwuanyanwu has paid his dues in both community and the society.

Nnodumele added that at his age, he has attained greatness, and has positively impacted on lives.

Furthermore, the youngest Deputy Speaker in the country was attributed as a worthy colleague and friend with a kind heart.

Similarly, the Orsu Legislator opined that with his position, he has maintained a peaceful co-existence among colleagues, devoid of political affiliation.

However, he wished Rt. Hon. Iwuanyanwu well in his future endeavor, while praying for good health and longevity.

“I wish my good friend and brother a happy birthday anniversary. As you celebrate today, may you excel higher”, Hon. Nnodumele ended.