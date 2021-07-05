Onuador Led Mbaitoli APC Caretaker Begins Ward Tour, Visits Ogwa Ward-1



The All progressives Congress APC Mbaitoli chapter, ably led by Hon. Vincent Onuador have started ward tour across all the 12 INEC Wards in Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

Briefing the newsmen on Sunday, at Umuaro Oburo Ogwa during the visit, Onuador pointed that one of the reasons for the ward to is to unite every worrying or aggrieved members into one APC, as well as receiving new members into the party.

Chief Onuador who further stated that APC in Mbaitoli will not tolerate any form of discrimination among individuals or group who are members of the party.

He hinted that Mbaitoli APC under his caretaker leadership must continue to work hard to restore peace among party faithfuls.

The caretaker Chairman further revealed the Party’s target to deliver all candidates of APC in the forthcoming election, inline with the two hundred and thirty votes for the Governor as earlier promised by the IMC Chairman, Honourable John Eke.

He warned against every division tendencies, while advising the state Chairman, Barr. Marcellinus Nlemigbo to concentrate on his work at the state level, and stop fighting Mbaitoli APC Caretaker leadership.

Speaking further, Onuador expressed height of satisfaction on the administration of Senator Uzodinma, passing a vote of implicit confidence on the Governor whom he described as the Godsent to Imo people, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a related development, Ogwa Ward 1 caretaker Chairman, Chief George Iruka thanked the party faithfuls for their support, while urging them to continue to support the administration of Senator Uzodinma.

However, the caretaker organizing Secretary of Mbaitoli APC, Joshua Chibuzom Moved a motion for votes for confidence on IMC Chairman, Honourable John Eke, Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie whom he described as an agents of development in Mbaitoli.

Some noteable members of the Ward who were present in the meeting, Hon. Chibuzo Uwandu, Hon Bourdillon Ebenihe, Rev. Godspower Osunwa, Dr. Ada Ekeduru, Mr UGOBUEZE Azurundu, as well as others.