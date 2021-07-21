Imo APC Stakeholders Storm Ikeduru, As George White Declared For Party

By Stevenie Micheals

Heavyweights from the ruling APC in the state including the deputy governor, Professor Placid Njoku, the state party chairman, Prince Marcelinus Nlemigbo, the Owerri zonal APC apex leader, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Prince Charls Amadi, Harry Ugochukwu Nwachukwu among others, were at Uzoagba in Ikeduru LGA of Imo state to grace the defection ceremony of Chief George White Iwuamadi to the ruling APC.

Chief Iwuamadi popularly known as Oshimiri, was a PDP stalwart in the state before his decision to join APC.

The ceremony which also had in attendance the Ikeduru LGA Interim Management Committee chairman, Chief TonyJude Iwuamadi, former Ikeduru IMC chairmen including Hon. Sir Anyaehie Okameme, the Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers to the governor, was held on Sunday at Umuagwu Uzoagba, the country home of George White.

The new APC convert while speaking to the press, said that the ruling party in the state has exhibited rare leadership quality and open arms which showed her readiness to work with new comers.

He said part of his decisions to join the party was because he had seen for himself what the governor is doing in the state in terms of road infrastructure which, his community, is currently benefiting from.

He described his new party to be full of his brothers and friends who are ready to protect his interest, adding that such level playing ground was not given to him at his former party.

He promised that his entrance into APC will bring about the continuous progress and success story which the party has been recording over a decade now.

The politician did not mince words in describing the governor who is the leader of the party in the state, as very friendly and team player who does not compromise issues.

He pledged his continuous support and steadfastness in the new party, promising to collapse Uzoagba community to the party.

He appreciated the leaders of the party who came in their numbers to honour his invitation.

Others who spoke at the event were the deputy governor, Professor Placid Njoku, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Prince Charls Amadi and the Ikeduru IMC boss, Chief TonyJude Iwuamadi.

Highpoints of the event were the handing of APC flag and symbolic broom and the decoration of the new convert with the party muffler by the state party chairman, Marcelinus Nlemigbo.