Imo Lawmaker, Nnodumele Felicitates With Izunaso On His Call To Bar, Describes Him As Role Model



By Onyekachi Eze

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Orsu State Constituency, Hon Ekene Freedoline Nnodumele has congratulated the progenitor of kpakpando Foundation and an erstwhile Senator of the country, Senator Osita Izunaso Esq over his call to Bar as a solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso represented Imo West (Orlu Zone) in the upper chambers of the Senate.

He is the founder, kpakpando foundation for the less privileged, especially People Living With Disability (PLWD), a Charity foundation that has existed for many years.

Aside his political sagacity, Senator Izunaso is an academia, astute Journalist, and a servant leader.

As family, friends and associates celebrate his call to Bar, the Orsu House member has described the recent elevation as worthwhile and a feat worthy of note.

Hon Nnodumele eulogized Izunaso for adding a feather to his status, stating that in the current state of the nation, Nigeria need sound minds like him in the Law profession for Justice and equity.

“Stainless” as fondly called submitted that the journey towards attaining the height cannot be over emphasized, pointing out that it takes a courageous man with vision, perseverance and “Will” to pass through the rigours of Law school.

According to him, the enrolement of the Oru West born colossus as one of the solicitors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a big plus to the Law profession.

Nnodumele further disclosed that Senator Osita Izunaso’s avowed decision to continue serving humanity must have propelled his decision.

He stressed that the Distinguished Senator would not have just embarked on the course if not obviously his passion to contribute effectively to the well being of the land.

Hon Nnodumele while further describing the type of man Izunaso is, said as a successful business mogul, he would do well as a practicing Lawyer.

He further congratulated Izunaso on the occasion of his official “call to Bar”, crowned by the addition of the title “Barrister” to his name.

Continuing, the soft spoken Lawmaker described Senator Barr Izunaso as a man who has excelled in the area of Business, politics and humanitarian gestures, hence, portrayed him as a man with rare qualities among great leaders in the world, Nigeria and in Imo State.

“Distinguished Senator Izunaso has proven beyond reasonable doubt that determination is one of the keys to success in every field of endeavour”.

“He has not only remained successful as a politician, business mogul and humanist, but has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria and Imo State in particular.”

Hon Nnodumele however wished the Senator all the best to soar higher in the Legal profession.