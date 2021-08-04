How Six Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers Were Nabbed By Police

About six criminals suspected to be involved in armed robbery and kidnapping in Imo State are reportedly cooling their heads in police cell pending further investigation of their cases.

According to the Imo State Police command in a release “On 26/7/2021 at about 1830 hours, the command’s tactical team attached to the Divisional Police Station Ohaji Egbema, acting on a tip off, arrested one Obieze Chima “M” age 34 years of Umuoboke Obile in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, a notorious armed robber and kidnapper whose syndicate has been terrorizing the state, after a serious gun battle, where he sustained bullet injury on his leg. On interrogation, he confessed being a member of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and has featured prominently in most of the armed robberies and kidnappings in the state with his gang leader, popularly known as ” EMPEROR “. The suspect was later transferred to the State command’s Anti kidnapping unit, on 27/7/2021 at about 0830 hours, for detailed investigation. On interrogation, he made useful statements and led the command’s team to Egbema in Ohaji LGA of Imo State, where the following suspects were arrested Darlington Nwokeocha “M” age 20 years, Chinedu Dike ” M ” age 25 years , Odinaka Kentus “M” age 32 years all natives of Nmahu Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, Longinus Nwaugo “M” age 32 years and Dandy Nwanuka “M” age 30 years both of Okwuizi in Rivers State. Recovered from them are twenty (20) rounds of AK 47 Rifle live Ammunition and five (5) rounds of live cartridges. On their way back to the station, two of the suspects, Darlington Nwokeocha and Chinedu Dike attempted escaping but were shot on the leg, thus were demoblised and rearrested. On interrogation, both suspects confessed membership of the dreaded secret cult group named ASHLAND confraternity and volunteered information that led to the arrest, on 28/7/2021 at about 2200 hours, of the following additional suspects, Ozilam Chinagorom “M” age 30 years, God’swill Jonathan “M” age 26 years, Elumezie Tochukwu “M” age 24 years, Emedo Confidence “M” age 35 years , Ebuke Joshua “M” age 36 years all of Umugama Assa in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo state and Amadi Destiny “M” age 36 years of Umuobi Assa in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State. While proceeding to the station after, three of the suspects attempted escaping but were demobilized and rearrested. They are currently receiving medical attention at The Nigeria Police Clinic Owerri , Imo state. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to recover their Ak 47 rifles from where they confirmed to have concealed them. The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc , while commending the officers and men of the Command for their proactiveness in nipping violent crimes at the bud, thanked the residents and citizens of the state for their supports and urged them to provide the Police with credible information that will assist in the interception of criminal elements in the State.