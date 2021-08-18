IPOB Sit- At- Home Order Forces FMC, Owerri Shift Day For Medical Service

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The current sit at home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for people of the South East every Monday of the week because of the arrest and continued detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is having tool on socio, economic and health issues in Igboland.

The outcome may have prompted authorities of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri readjust services to patients.

Statement circulating online which Trumpeta incepted, it states “this is to inform all concerned that Monday ANC has been shifted to Fridays with effect from next week.

They added that the change was as a result of Monday uncertainties that has befall South East sit-at-home saga”.

The establishment used this opportunity to ask people to compile with the development to enable them serve them better.