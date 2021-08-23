How Notorious Armed Robber Bugatti Was Killed At Ehime Mbano

Imo State Police command says its operatives have neutralized a notorious armed robber at Nsu community, in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

According to a press release by the spokesman of the command, CSP Michael Abattam, the feat was achieved in synergy with the vigilante of the community.

The press release read:

“Following the information received by the Vigilante group of Nsu Community, on 20/08/2021 at about 1420 hours, that one of the notorious leader of an armed robbery gang and who is in the wanted list of the community, popularly known as “Bugatti”, whose gang has been terrorizing the community was sighted with two of his members in the community.

“The community’s vigilante group who has been working in synergy with the police, immediately alerted the police patrol team within the area and they moved to where the suspect and his gang were hiding in the bush.

“On sighting the security men, they opened fire and during the gun duel, the gang leader of the group, “Bugatti ” was neutralized and his Revolver Pistol recovered to the station, while the other two suspects escaped with bullet wounds.

“When the a Revolver Pistol was checked, it was discovered that it was one of the police Revolver Pistol that were carted away during the #ENDSARS saga when the Police Area Command Headquarters in the area was attacked by hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest the two suspects who escaped with bullets wounds and other members of the gang presently in hiding.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, while commending the good people of Imo State for their undaunting supports to the command, urged all the communities in the state to form vigilante groups which will work in synergy with the police, like that of the Nsu community.

“He assured Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring a crime free state”, the release read.