Police Says, Detained ESN, IPOB Member’s Girlfriend Is Group’s Spy

Police have come up with a statement claiming that the young woman, Gloria Okolie, said to have been enslaved by the police since she was arrested, is alleged to be IPOB/ESN spy-girl.

The accusation is coming on the backdrop of allegations that police had arrested, detained and enslaved the lady on the suspicion that the boyfriend was a member of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group.

Trumpeta learnt that Okolie was apprehended on June 17,2021. According to reports published by several media outfits, she was reportedly apprehended to track down a suspected member of the ESN said to be her boyfriend.

Her case was made public when a right activist and director general, Behind Bars Initiative, Harrison Gwamnishu, posted about Okolie’ unlawful detention on facebook and how she was allegedly turned into a “maid” washing clothes and cooking food at the IRT office in Owerri, before she was later moved to the unit’s headquarters in Abuja.

The report states “Cash transaction slips of N220,000 allegedly collected by the policemen from Okolie’s relations were also attached to the post.

The post read in part, “21-year-old Miss Glory Okolie, who enrolled for the 2021 JAMB exam, has been in police detention since 17th June, 2021 till date. She left the house and never returned.

“Since 17th June, her family had searched for her in hospitals and mortuaries but couldn’t find her. Ending of June 2021, a young man who was freed from the IRT office Tiger Base, Owerri, told the Okolie family that he saw Glory in the custody of IRT officers cooking and washing clothes for them.

“The family immediately went to the IRT office and requested to see Glory and bail her out and till date, it’s been one story or the other. The IRT officers allegedly continued to extort the family and denied them access to see Glory. Our team launched an investigation and discovered Glory has been transferred to Abuja and tagged an IPOB/ESN member.”

The alarm raised by the activist prompted the Inspector General of Police to raise a team to look into the matter.

From what Trumpeta obtained online, the police has said the 22yr old girl is involved in “alleged complicity in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks and killing of security operatives in the South-East, operatives of the police, working with military and other security agencies have arrested one 22 –year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie.

The police said she was also involved in the attacks on other critical national infrastructure including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices.

A statement on Sunday by Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, explained: “The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of a special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-East region”.

Police investigations, Adeniran said revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri a.k.a “Onye Army”, one of the ESN commanders declared wanted by the Police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He said: “Her arrest and the revelations from her confession assisted the Police in the arrest of “Onye Army”, a major breakthrough in the quest to restore law and order in the South-East region.

“Further investigations by the Police team revealed that Gloria Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.

“The suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and delivers the same to their commanders in their camps.

“Through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

“A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. Investigation is being concluded to enable the Police to arraign her in court for prosecution”.