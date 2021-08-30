Alleged Car Snatching: Three Suspects Meet Waterloo, Shot To Death



By Orji Sampson

Three suspected car snatchers on Monday met their Waterloo when luck ran out of them as Naval Officers stationed at Imo Airport junction pursued and caught three of them who allegedly snatched a Vehicle in Immerienwe, Ngor Okpala LGA.

Although reports of the incidence was still sketchy at the time of this report, Trumpeta gathered that the suspects who were overpowered by the military men may have taken advantage of the sit -at- home Imo residents and other parts of the East were still obeying for fear of unforeseen incidents as they were rattled by the gun men who allegedly snatched a car from a victim in Ngor Okpala area and almost made away with it before the intervention of the military men who according to reports shot down three.

Evidence of a video making rounds on social media showed the wounded suspects reeling in pain with gunshot wounds