APC LGA CONGRESS: PARTY LEADERS SET FOR ANOTHER SHOWDOWN

It is definitely going to be a battle of supremacy among the leaders of All Progressives Congress in Imo State this weekend as the Local Government Areas Congress hold.

Based on the regulation of the party as released by the National Caretaker Committee, LGA Congress to elect party excos holds this weekend.

Already, the state chapter of the party is already charged with activities concerning the exercise.

Irrespective of the uncertainty trailing the conduct, the leaders are not leaving anything to chance in their bids to have control of the party structures from the ward to LGA and state levels.

Trumpeta learnt that after the conduct of the Ward Congresses and the attendant to troubles associated to the exercise, the leaders are set for another showdown in the battle of supremacy.

Trumpeta recalls that before now most of the leaders are at each other’s throats for the quest to control the structure.

What is said to be the crux of the matter at the moment is the crisis arising from the attempt by some of the leaders not to embark on reconciliation moves to resolve the matter.

Prior to the ward congresses, some of the leaders against the wish of the other party leaders raised list of ward excos that were in contrast to the accepted ones endorsed by the leaders in line with the specification of Governor Uzodimma.

The outcome of the ward congresses ignited fire among the leaders of the party who not only went on protest but also petitioned the Ward Congress Appeal Committee against the exercise.

Findings by this newspaper also have it most of the LGAs are in turmoil at the moment as centre can no longer hold concerning who gets what for the LGA Congress.

The three LGAs of Mbaise clan, Mbaitolu and Ikeduru LGAs In Owerri zone including that of the three Owerri Federal Constituency are areas to watch while it is free for all in Isiala Mbano where pre congress suspension has started flying.

Other LGAs of Okigwe Zone are sitting pretty on a keg of gunpowder waiting for the warring factions to detonate the gun fire.

Though Uzodinma is taking full charge of Orlu Zone LGAs but pockets of disagreements among the leaders will automatically set a reign of fight for the positions.

Trumpeta learnt that the governor who is the party leader is expected to be in the state to remedy the situation to avoid a monumental clash among the leaders.