Nyerere Ogbonna Hails Peaceful, Transparent Oru East APC Congresses •Says LGA 100% Party Compliance

Following the outcome of the just concluded congresses that produced fresh Wards and Local Governments executive of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo State, the Interim Management Committee, IMC Chairman of Oru East LGA, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has expressed delight for the peaceful exercise.

The IMC Chairman hailed the manner and conduct of both the Leaders, stakeholders and members of APC in Oru East.

Recall that the Wards congress was held weeks ago before that of the LGAs.

Speaking at the Council Headquarters in Omuma during the last Saturday’s LGA Congress, Nze Ogbonna reiterated that Oru East people had once more exhibited high sense of responsibility, and their willingness to work with the party at the Federal and State levels.

He stated that without recording any casualty or setback within the past ward congress, and, the eventual outcome of the just concluded LGA congress, Oru East people have proven to be 100% APC compliance.

Nze Ogbonna hinted that Oru East LGA is made up of peace loving people, who are always organized.

He disclosed that the party in the LGA haven met and agreed unanimously agreed on harmonization which was finally adopted by the Congress team/Returning officer for the congress.

He further lauded the Leaders and stakeholders for setting the pace, considering the fact that the Imo State Governor hails from the LGA.

“Oru East LGA APC today have new Executive and delegates. We have truly shown others that we are coordinated and works with one mind, a sign that the Governor is from the LGA”.

Ogbonna however eulogized Uzodinma for always displaying his fatherly roles and leadership sagacity.

He tasked the newly elected officials to work for the progress of the party at all levels.

In their respective speeches, Chief Ferdinand Uzodinma, an apex Leader in the LGA thumbed up for the outcome of the congress, especially as there was no recorded case of violence.

Both Chief Ferdinand Uzodinma and Sir Tony Enoch seized the opportunity to thank Oru East people for deeming them fit to represent the party at the National level as party delegates.

They gave Governor Hope Uzodinma a kudos for creating an enabling environment that necessitated the free, fair congresses in Oru East and across the State.

Lending their voices, the incumbent member representing Oru East in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri, a former House of Assembly member, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo, former Commissioner for Special Duties and Transport, Imo State, Hon. Dr. Nelson Ezerioha, Special Adviser to Governor Uzodinma on SDGs and Humanitarian Services, Christina Udeh, and the State Chairman of NURTW, Comrade Ifesinachi Davidson Okorie, Sir Ifeanyi Oruh, described the exercise as most credible and transparent.

They opined that other LGAs should as a matter of fact come and emulate from Oru East to learn how a congress ought to be.

They said it wouldn’t have been successful if there was no unity of purpose and one mind, hence, urged the new officials to toe same path.

Addressing pressmen, the Returning officer in charge of the APC congress in Oru East, Chief Ikejiofor Iwuoha rated the performance high.

He highlighted that the 27 new officials emerged unopposed after the accreditation.

In his valedictory speech, the newly emerged Oru East LGA APC Chairman from Akuma ward, Sir Alban Amasiatu said they came to make new friends and not enemies, to make it right, and not to worsen it.

He pledged that his executive would ensure an inclusive and friendly leadership, majorly targeted at supporting the Governor thrive in his activities of developing the State, and the APC as a political party.

Some of the officials elected include; Sir Alban Amasiatu (Chairman), Mr. Ifeanyi Ileozor (Secretary), Mrs. Cecilia Okafor (Woman Leader), Mr. Leonard Ekwulugo (Youth Leader), among others.