Echebelem Family Donate Buses, Kekes, Motorcycles, Cash Worth Over 20 million To Ahiazu Indigenes



By Orji Sampson and Onyeananam Edmund

The Echebelem family of Umuoni village in Ihitteafoukwu Ekwerazu in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State has donated Motorcycles, Buses, Kekes (Tricycles), Cash and 100 pick-ups loads of white calabash (NZU) worth over 20 million naira to indigenes of ihitteafoukwu and Ehime Mbano.

The items were blessed and presented to the beneficiaries by Dr. George Echebelem, the sponsor and his co-host, Hon. Dr Valintine Echebelem who facilitated the empowerment programme which took place at the Echebelem country home.

Speaking with newsmen, Dr George Echebelem who resides in the united states of America said the empowerment programme was organized to put smile on the faces of his people, he said the programme is centred on the philosophy of giving when one receives from God. He said the empowerment programme is a way of giving to his community, while calling on all well meaning Mbaise sons to emulate their gesture.

Also speaking, Honourable Doctor Valintine Echebelem said “the 20 million naira empowerment programme is aimed at filling the gap at the microlevel, the world will be a better place when the appropriate quarters do what they are supposed to do to fill the gap. This is the 3rd time we are doing this, the gesture was made during the Covid 19 pandemic, we wrote 20 million on the flex, but when you consider the collateral side, you will know that it is more than 20 million. The empowerment programme is like trying to feed 5000 people with two fishes. Our motivation is this, we have the passion to share with people, to see if we can put smile on the faces of people”.

Trumpeta observed that the who is who in Ahiazu Mbaise especially media guru, top political office holders and friends of the Echebelem family graced the occasion including, Dr Chuks Osuji, Director of Opinion Research and Communication, 54 Mbaise Road Owerri , Hon.Kelvin Abaegbu, Apex leader Umueze ward, among others.

While speaking with newsmen, Tochukwu Nzegbule, the President General of Ogbor Ihitteafoukwu and Obi Onyekachi, the youth leader who received motorcycles on behalf of Ogbor village thanked Dr George and Hon Dr Valintine Echebelem for donating motorcycles, Kekes and Buses, while praying for God’s blessings upon their lives.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mr Jude Uwa from Umuezia Ariam Ihitteafoukwu, Mathew Ihemmadu of Umuediabali, Ibeh Simon M.C of Umunomo and Innocent Uzodinma, Youth President of Umunomo expressed gratitude to the Echebelem family while receiving motorcycles on behalf of their communities.

Special occurrences of interest were that of Mr Longinius Anyanwu from Ehime Mbano who received a motorcycle and Nwadiuto Uwa who received a Tricycle (Keke). They both shed tears openly.

The Highpoint was the donation of buses to indigenes who were held shoulder high by the crowd.