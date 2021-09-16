Tragedy Averted In Presidential Villa . As EFCC Boss Slumps, Rushed To Hospital ..Bawa In Stable Condition-Says Presidency



National tragedy was yesterday averted after the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped in the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Trumpeta learnt that Bawa, who was at the villa to attend the National Identity Day celebration, was giving his goodwill message when the incident happened. The EFCC boss had stopped mid-sentence and asked to be excused.

Thereafter, he was helped to his seat by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami and a few others. It was while seated he slumped and was rushed out.

Bawa did not return to the programme but the master of ceremony announced that he is now in a stable condition.