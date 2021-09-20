Why Imo Lawyers Boycott Courts

By Orji Sampson

Barring any last minute changes, members of Nigeria Bar Association NBA, in Imo state have resolved to from today boycott all courts in the state following the gruesome murder of their colleague last week.

The strike exercise according to the lawyers will last for two days.

Trumpeta learnt from a release made public by the lawyers that all five Branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in Imo State, shall do a boycott of all courts in the State by all lawyers from Tuesday the 21st to Wednesday the 22nd days of September, 2021.

Parts of the release read;

“This is sequel to the gruesome murder of Barr. C. D. Omekagu-Odumeh.” A member of the Orlu Branch of the NBA by unknown assailants.

“To that effect, all Courts in Imo State shall not sit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the 20th, 21st and 22nd days of September, 2021, respectively, in protest of the death of our member who was murdered for no just course.