Trouble in Imo Education Sector,As Teachers Raise Alarm Over Decay

By Okey Alozie

If nothing is quickly done to remedy the situation in the Education sector in Imo State, parents will withdraw their children from public schools.

Our reporter observed that the entrance results, NEBTAB, and junior secondary examinations results for last years have not yet been released uptil now and new registration has been announced which made parents to raise serious alarm and resolved to take their children to private schools. The schools in Imo State are said to have now collapsed, as school children in Imo have no conducive environment for study.

The worst hit is the teachers who have not received their salaries for more than 18 months now.

The aggrieved teachers as we gathered have vowed not to go back to class rooms until they are paid by the State Government.

Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT Imo State chapter as we gathered also is facing serious financial crisis as the government has refused to pay them 3 percent check off dues which is stated in the constitution.

Our reporter observed that the NUT Imo State wing can no longer maintain its secretariat and pay workers. Even the office vehicles cannot be serviced.

Our roving reporter further observed that the labour activities has completely grounded by the State Government.

Report has it that the government pay workers salaries from government house, as the consultants handling the salary payment in Imo State have allegedly refused to pay as supposed, the check off dues which was deducted from workers to the labour unions and NUJ.

Many of those who were not captured in the intergrated payment system, have now been termed ghost workers.

Moreover, the State Government has refused to implement the agreement it made with the NLC National led by Comr Wabah.

It would be recalled that the national body of the NLC came down to Imo State to meet with the State Government and so many agreements were made to stop the industrial strike and uptil now, government has refused to fulfill its promise.