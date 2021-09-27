Search For New APC State Party Officials Begin,Ahead Oct Congress

Okigwe, Owerri Zone May Drag Office of Chairman

Having conducted the LGA and ward congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State, the stage is set for the state version as search for new party officials begin.

Trumpeta learnt that the new burden worrying the party in the state is about the identity and zones of those who would emerge as officials.

Going by earlier announcements, the APC would have had its state congress this Saturday but the latest information from the national office is the party moved it from October 2nd to 16 October 2021, blaming the October 1st Independence celebration.

A source in the party who pleaded anonymity, revealed to this newspaper that search for the new officials have commenced with the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and allies in charge.

It was learnt that there are moves to drop Prince Marcon Nlemigbo from the position of chairman.

But what is worrying the top officials of APC in Imo State is the personality of the person and which zone.

According to sources in the party, the search centres on core Uzodinma loyalists who won’t betray or change colour when it matters most.

It was learnt that to shake off the incumbent, Prince Nlemigbo, Okigwe zone is being considered to produce the state party chairman.

However, issue of the identity of the person to be entrusted with the chairman position in Okigwe zone is said to have made those close to Uzodinma reconsider Owerri zone.

In the reconsideration of Owerri zone, Trumpeta was informed that where Nlemigbo hails from (Ikeduru/Mbaitoli) Federal Constituency has been ruled out to avoid him returning to office. To neutralize the strong Mbaise bloc, an arch supporter of governor Uzodinma in Mbaise, Dr Iyke Njoku is being tipped to become the chairman of the party.

Findings by Trumpeta revealed that unlike in the past where identities of those to occupy state party offices would have been known weeks to the state congress, nothing has been heard yet two weeks ahead the Imo APC State Congress.

What is going on at moment according to party sources is the search for would be officials.