Imo Daughter Who Emerged Best NDA Graduate

She is more than a beauty and brain considering feat achieved so far in the academic chronicles of the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA.

Miss Uchechi Promise Echefu from Mbeke in Isiala Mbano LGA part of Imo State has shattered records of the military formation institution.

Going by what Trumpeta learnt of her academic milestone after training in NDA, it is obvious that she has not only showcased her qualities but made her family and the state proud.

Details of her giant strides are that apart from emerging the best graduating from Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna with First Class Honours in Computer Science in the faculty of Military Science and Inter Disciplinary Studies, the young woman also received the following academic awards. 1. Commander in Chief best graduating cadet Academic Award 2. Afe Bablola best Behaved graduating cadet Award 3. Chief of Defence staff best graduating cadet Award in Military Science and Inter Disciplinary Studies 4. Commandant Best graduating cadet in Computer Science. 5. Best graduating cadet in Navy.