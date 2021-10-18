Uzodinma Blames Opposition For Sit At Home Order

By Okey Alozie

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has accused the opposition group for being responsible for sit-at-home order and crisis in strategic areas of Imo.

The Governor made this declaration while addressing congregation at Government House chapel during Sunday service.

According to Governor Uzodinma, opposition group do not want peace to reign in Imo. “The opposition group now hides under the umbrella of IPOB and ESN to cause serious crisis in Imo” he said.

Speaking further, the governor raised eyebrow on the destruction of properties and killing of people around the state, adding that only those that are living will talk of having a new country and not the dead people.

He therefore urged Imolites to shun the activities of the opposition group and face the realities of life.

He maintained that all the false alarm was raised by the opposition group. Uzodinma then vowed that his government can never succumb to the threat of the opposition. He insisted that his administration cannot be intimidated by the opposition group and bandits. The governor assured Imo people that he will protect their lives and properties. “Ignore the order of bandits” he ordered.