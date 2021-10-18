Time Up For TC Chairmen Members, As Uzodinma Prepares For LGA Elections

Tunji Adedeji

There are strong indications that the time is up for the 27 Interim Management Committee chairmen and members running the affairs of the local government areas in Imo state following Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s intention to Conduct Council polls.

Gov Uzodinma gave credence to this claim on Sunday while addressing the congregation after Church Service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, Imo State.

The governor stated that “soon the State Independent Electoral Commission will roll out the time table for the conduct of LGA elections in Imo State,” adding “government will encourage them to properly constitute the various organs at the local government areas for effective and efficient administration at the grassroots levels.”

The Governor commended the new APC Chairman for Imo State, Macdonald Ebere and his team, as well as the immediate past Chairman, Chief Marcillenus Nlemigbo for his maturity and the manner he coordinated the Congresses at the Wards and Councils in Imo State and prayed God to continue to guide them in their individual and collective endeavours.

Governor Uzodimma also thanked the people of Imo State for their support since assumption of office and commended the APC members in the State for the manner they conducted themselves during the State Congress, devoid of rancour and acrimony.

Uzodinma reiterated that he had come to serve and not to be served, and that “together Imo people will get the best of dividends of democracy.”

Trumpeta learnt that ahead of the planned LGA elections, Uzodinma may likely remove the current officials presiding affairs of the council to bring in the ones that will supervise the councils for the elections.

The governor had in the past announced decision to remove the chairmen and members after sacking Commissioners and other categories of appointees in the state.