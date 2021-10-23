2022 BUDGET: ORU EAST STAKEHOLDERS OPT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE

Ahead of 2022 budget, Oru East stakeholders met on Tuesday October 19 at the council headquarters Omuma to chat for a way forward. The August meeting was convoked by the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the Local Government, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna.

Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting, the IMC Chairman said that the meeting was called through the directive of the state governor who wants to know the lacking infrastructures and other problems facing all the communities in the state in view of the 2022 budget and ensure that they are captured for execution.

He stressed the importance of the meeting and called on all the traditional rulers, President -Generals and other leaders of thought from the various autonomous communities to present the pressing needs of their various communities.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on Diaspora Affairs, Elder Aloysius Nnawugo disclosed that the governor had earlier called them to bring the roadmap towards the development of Oru East, pointing out that they came to support the IMC Chairman by doing the needful. He called on the people of the Local Government to support the governor and make Imo a better place.

Lending his voice, the immediate past Chairman of APC in the Local Government, Chief Benard Nwanagha said that the governor is an indigene of the area and knows their problem ranging from bad roads and lack of infrastructural facilities.

Contributing, the newly elected Chairman of APC in the Local Government, Chief Alban Amasiatu, said that the governor Senator Hope Uzodinma is a man of action who does not talk much but believes in action, adding that he has been performing through his 3R-Mantra and that is the reason why oppositions are attacking him because they don’t want him to succeed.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Oru East Council of Traditional Rulers HRH Eze Philip Uzodinma who was unavoidably absent at the occasion, HRH Eze Kelvin Ndujife, Ebubeagu of Amagu thanked the IMC Chairman for calling them to brief them on what is happening in Oru and the state .He called on the people to support the governor who according to him has the interest to develop Oru and the state, revealing that they have seen efforts being made by the governor to ensure that there is peace in Oru and regretted that some people are still making efforts to pull him down, but noted that God is with him.

The event witnessed the swearing in/ inauguration of the 8-Man Technical Committee selected to draw the roadmap for the development of Oru East by Barr Ken Ezinwa Onyemejalam. The Technical Committee is headed by Capt. Tony Enoch (rtd), while Samuel Onwuasor serves as the secretary. In his acceptance speech, Enoch assured that the committee will live up to their responsibilities.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by 9 traditional rulers, including President -Generals of different autonomous communities, members of the interim management committee, APC local government and ward executives and other stakeholders in the Local Government.