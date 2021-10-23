Attack On Ndigbo Njaba: APGA Wants Uzodinma To Resign Over Insecurity In State .Traditional Rulers Flee Domain, Go Into Hiding

Tunji Adedeji

The leadership of Imo All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA has asked Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to find ways to stop the killing in the state or resign if he couldn’t provide adequate security to the people he is governing.

The opposition party said security of lives and property is Paramount to the people, calling on Gov Uzodinma to rise up and combat increasing insecurity in the state.

APGA said,” Indeed Imo state has become a fiesdom of killings as no week passes without one killing or the one other with accusing fingers pointed at the infamous unknown gunmen.”

The party made the call on Thursday in a release signed by Hon Emeka Nkwoada, APGA Publicity Secretary ,made available to journalists in Oweeri, Imo State capital.

The release reads,” the leadership of Imo APGA has condemned the gruesome and senseless killing of two prominent traditional rulers from Njaba LGA”

“The royal fathers, HRH Eze E A Duruebube and HRH Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere autonomous communities, were among the twenty traditional rulers having their peaceful meeting at Njaba LGA before the dastardly act that left many injured and hospitalised”

“It will be recalled that this latest killing is coming barely one week after the Soldiers and unarmed youths of Izombe, in Oguta LGA clashed leaving in it’s wake many death and houses destroyed”

“As a political party, APGA Imo state believe that these orgy of killings in our state and neighbourhood is alien to our culture and no sensible Igbo man will indulge in such. ‘

“There must be a stop to these killings or else the governor should resign if he cannot provide adequate security to the people he is governing. Security of lives and property is Paramount to the people”.

Meanwhile, Following Tuesday’s ferocious attack on traditional rulers from communities in Njaba LGA of Imo State where two were confirmed dead and others injured, monarchs in many parts of the state are reported to panic stricken.

As a result, majority of them are said to have not only deserted their autonomous communities but are into hiding for fear of the unknown.

Tuesday was bloody for the traditional rulers of Njaba when yet to apprehend gunmen; police alleged were IPOB/ESN elements opened fire on monarchs in a meeting at the council secretariat leading to the death of two Ezes; the Obi 1 of Okwudor, Eze E Anayochukwu Dumeburo and Eze Samsom Osunwa.

Trumpeta learnt that the action has created fear in the minds of other monarchs, especially those of Orlu zone. Njaba is in Orlu zone. This newspaper further gathered that many of them from Orsu, Orlu, Oru East and Oru West have decided to go into hiding. While many move with unmarked cars without regular plate numbers of HRH, others move around under decoy to avoid been target of the rampaging unknown gunmen.

Our reporter who visited the abode of some of the Ezes in the zone discovered that they were declared not available and no traces showed they were within their autonomous communities.

It was further learnt that they may have relocated to unknown places to avoid the attacks of the gunmen in the state.