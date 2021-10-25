DDFC Elects New Exco, As Bright Anyanwu Promises All Inclusive Administration ..Club Held By ‘Igwebuike’ In Novelty Game

One of the best elite football club east of the Niger, Diamond Dynamics Fitness Club DDFC, on Saturday sworn into office their newly elected executives.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports Desk shortly after the hand over ceremony, the new President, Comrade Bright Anyanwu promised to run an open and all inclusive administration.

“Let me first appreciate God for a successful election and commend our members for a very peaceful and friendly conduct.

“My administration will be an open one and i intend to run an all inclusive style of administration to ensure that we continue to move DDFC forward.

“As you already know DDFC is the best elite club with very noble and respectable men as members.

“I must not also forget to appreciate my predecessors for laying down the foundation and my administration will strive to take the club to the next level,” the new President stated.

The immediate past Vice Presiden, Hon Ugochukwu Anyiam who represented the immediate past President, Hon Chuka Eregbu performed the hand over ritual urging the new executive to keep the candle light which he and his outgoing executive lit burning.

Part of the highlights to mark the hand over ceremony was a novelty match between DDFC and Igwebuik FC which ended 1- 1.

Other members of the newly elected executives include;

COMRADE BRIGHT ANYANWU – PRESIDENT,

COMRADE OBINNA ANYANWU – VICE PRESIDENT,

COMRADE IHIM IFEANYI – SECRETARY,

COMRADE UCHE OBUA – FINANCIAL SECERETARY,

COMRADE AUSTIN CHUKWUMA – TREASURER,

COMRADE DIFU CHRISTIAN – PRO,

COMRADE CHINEDU KALU – TEAM CAPTAIN.