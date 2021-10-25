Orji Aborigines Visit Ekpe Over Flood Disaster

A Socio-cultural Organization, Nfunala Development Initiative, aka Orji Aborigines Congress, the ancestral owners of Orji Land, in Owerri North LGA,IMO State has paid a compassionate visit to Chief Henry Ekpe. The Organization led by its Administrator General, Chief Amanze CP Njoku visited Ekpe to sympathise with him over the heavy flood disaster that sacked him from his house in Egbu Owerri North LGA. Chief Njoku who spoke on behalf of the Orji Aborigines expressed shock with the level of damage wrought by the devastating flood, adding the Association visited to encourage Ekpe to look up to God who will help him replenish the humongous damage done to his property and house belongings and thanked God that no life was lost. He said that the Group was delighted that Ekpe was in high spirit despite the huge calamity. “We are all human beings and know what it means for a man to lose all he had laboured for years in just a twinkle of an eye to a disaster caused by Government’s recklessness” Njoku said. Njoku who disclosed he knew Ekpe right from Primary School days said Ekpe has remained a hardworking Man, and charged IMO Government to look in the matter and all those who lost their property to the ravaging disaster. Responding, Ekpe thanked the Aborigines for identifying with him in his time of tragedy and promised to continue to associate with the Organization and expressed gratitude for the visit and extension of good will and gifts from the Aborigines. Those that were on the visit with the Administrator General, The Dean of Deanery, Anyamepere Mba of Owerri,Chief Amanze CP Njoku include, Nze Iheanyi Ekeocha,Obingaya Victor Emegara,Obingaya Charles Osuji and Chief Theodore Akakuru.