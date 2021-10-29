Umuguma/World Bank Bad Road: How Owerri Catholic Bishop, Three Commissioners, IMC Chairmen Were Trapped

By Okey Alozie

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, five Commissioners and three Interim Management Committee Chairmen of Local Government Areas were said to have faced difficult situation recently at World Bank Estate/Umuguma road New Owerri Imo State few days ago.

Report has it that the Bishop and the government appointees were among those who were trapped by the heavy flood recently at World Bank / Umuguma road. An eye witness account revealed that the Bishop was helpless for more than three (3 ) hours as his vehicle could not move again due to bad road and heavy flood.

The Bishop who is currently living at Annunciation Catholic Parish, road one Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma was said to have met his ordeal on his way back to Annunciation Catholic Parish after a crucial meeting with people at Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

The commissioners who were trapped with their official vehicles at the troubled spot along Umuguma road, shaded years as they could not receive any help for several hours. Some of the appointees of the state government abandoned their vehicles at the troubled spot for some days a reliable source informed Trumpeta.

Already, residents from Umuguma, World Bank Estate, Site and Services have passed through hell as a result of bad road for more than one year now. Their children no longer go to school, they cannot even go to church because of bad road.

Against this backdrop, youths from the area came out in anger on Tuesday to set born fire and protest as a sign of showing their grievances to the government of Imo State who according to them has abandoned people of the area.

Scores of youths on Tuesday 26th of October 2021 trouped out enmass to the streets to protest the deplorable condition of roads in Umuguma community in Owerri West.

Our Correspondent who visited the community reports that almost all the roads in that area are in bad condition.

At Umuguma last round about, the youths used planks, tables and tires to block the access roads for a whole day, vehicles were not allowed to move at all, even the official vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was trapped as the state Chairman of the union, Sir Chris Akaraonye was caged by the angry youths. One of the editorial chiefs of Trumpeta and co-publisher, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi had his car alongside others barred from accessing the area.

The youths revealed that the present administration led by Senator Hope Uzodinma has been very unfair to Umuguma people, adding that their people have contributed earnestly to the development of Imo State yet the government has refused to give them compensation.

According to them, the road in question is the only major road leading to the Council Headquarters which is not more than 5 km from control post.

When contacted, the commissioner in charge of works in Imo State, Chief Barr. Ralph Nwosu begged the youths to exercise patience as the government is planning to fix the road properly, immediately the rain subsides for a little bit.

“Our problem is not money but elements” the state commissioner for works, Chief Ralph Nwosu submitted. He also disclosed that M.C.C. Uratta road has been redesigned for good and when completed it will be one of the best roads.