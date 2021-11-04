As Ex Deputy’s Allies Claim Plot Is Against Governor

Following The Removal Of Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu as the Deputy Speaker of the House, some of his sympathizers have raised allegations that it was a decoy to remove the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Iwuanyanwu, representative of Nwangele in the House of Assembly got booted out from the office of the Deputy Speaker during plenary of Tuesday.

Divergent tunes have been trailing his removal with some of his admirers instigating that it was a ploy to get at the governor.

Trumpeta got the subjective reports of some writers suspected to be on his pay roll who have kept the social medial abuzz with claims that he was removed to pave way for impeachment against the governor.

This newspaper has it on good authority that the former Deputy Speaker was instrumental to the shift of base the likes of Ambrose Nwaogwugwu and Ogubundu Nwadike from PDP to APC. It wasn’t surprising that both writers not only came up with a report about the incident but concluded it was the opposition who is allegedly using the Speaker to move against the Speaker.

Another commentator believed to be in Iwuanyanwu’s pay roll and coming up with same logic is citizen Samuelson Iwuoha . He also joined the crusade to accuse the Speaker of not only funding the impeachment but also doing so with the support of the opposition to move against the governor.

The tone of their separate writes up on the matter circulating in the social is that Speaker Emeziem is responsible and allegedly working against Uzodinma.

The Iwuanyanwu sympathizers went further to argue that the impeachment was a failed one which cannot stand.

Despite the flying news, it was discovered that the office of the Speaker is yet to react or make comments on the allegation.