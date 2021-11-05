IPOB Speaks On Sit-At- Home Order Over Anambra Election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has clarified its position on the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial election amidst rumours of boycott and forceful sit-at-home in the Eastern part of the country.

In an online statement obtained by Trumpeta newspaper, IPOB disclosed that no person or group should compel anyone to obey the sit-at-home order which they said, commences tomorrow (Friday), November 5.

The statement which was signed by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said it has no interest in Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, adding that it is the choice of the people to vote or not to vote.

It, however, warned those who wish to exercise their voting rights to stay vigilant, insisting that there is no going back on its sit-at-home directive to protest against the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement read in parts, “We wish to correct some misconceptions, unfounded speculations and outright falsehood concerning our position on the forthcoming November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

“First of all, we wish to reiterate that IPOB did not at any time issue any order or call for the boycott of the said election contrary to misconceptions in certain quarters. In fact, IPOB has nothing to do with Anambra election. Nobody should therefore link us with the election. The freedom of our Leader is what matters to us and we don’t need distractions.

“The priority of IPOB is to secure the unconditional release of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been illegally detained since his rendition to Nigeria. All we said was that if by November 4 those who abducted, renditioned and illegally detained him fail to release him unconditionally, Biafrans shall embark on civil disobedience of a one-week sit-at-home beginning from November 5 to November 10

“This action has nothing to do with Anambra election. As a matter of fact, we are not concerned if anyone wishes to participate or not to participate in Anambra election. But our only advice to Ndi Anambra especially those contemplating to vote is to be very careful about their security.

“Thirty-four (34) thousand police officers excluding the Army, Civil defence, DSS (Department of State Services) and other security personnel have been moved down to Biafraland for an election or a continuation of the mass massacre of our people – young and old? The Nigerian Security personnel are using every opportunity to commit mayhem in Biafraland and then turn around to point accusing fingers at IPOB.

“We want to categorically state that IPOB has not asked anybody to monitor or enforce compliance to any sit-at-home as this is unnecessary because Biafrans willingly and consciously obey IPOB’s call for Sit-at-Home.

“Our people are all fed up with their suffering and oppressive conditions imposed upon us by the contraption called Nigeria and do not need any persuasion to do the needful. We also wish to totally dissociate IPOB from a viral voice note warning hotel owners in Anambra to shut down from November 4. The said voice note never emanated from IPOB. It’s another handiwork of our oppressors in their desperation to implicate IPOB. We, therefore, urge members of the public to discountenance such rubbish. IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu is not the author.

“That voice note ordering all hotels in Anambra State to shut down must stop. We now order all our volunteers to unravel the monster behind this wicked voice note. It’s now very obvious that some traitors are out to demonise IPOB.

“Our people should know that the enemies in collaboration with some traitors and desperate politicians are coming up with various pranks and antics to cause confusion in our midst and possibly scuttle our struggle for independence.

“We, therefore, warn that anybody caught trying to use the name of IPOB to foment trouble in Anambra State or any part of Biafra land will regret his or her actions. IPOB has never told anybody or group to boycott Anambra election.

“We are only interested in the freedom of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“We have through intelligence, observed that some desperate politicians are sponsoring some hoodlums and miscreants to use IPOB’s name to dish out statements capable of creating confusion in their desperate attempt to pitch this great movement against our people.

“It is important to note and re-emphasise that IPOB has its channels of information dissemination, and any information purportedly coming from IPOB that is not passed through these channels is fake and should be disregarded. The public should stop linking us with any trash that doesn’t have the authority of IPOB Spokesperson.

“We still call on the federal government of NIGERIA to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. He committed no crime to justify his illegal detention while Fulani bandits, terrorists and mass murderers are busy having fun in the North.”