Sale of Twins For N.1m: Nurse Who Allegedly Sold Babies To Madam Chichi In Police Net

Controversy has continued to trail the sale of twins in Imo State which one Mrs Chinyere Ohanyere, otherwise known as Madam Chichi bought for #500,000.

Police in the state had earlier arrested the said Madam Chichi in August this year for allegedly getting involved in the trafficking of twins.

Trumpeta learnt that after police discovered Madam Chichi didn’t give birth to the twins, the children were handed over to the state government for upkeep while investigation continued on the matter.

Authoritative sources in police told this newspaper that the architect of the crime, a nurse ( names withheld ) is in police custody for allegedly buying the twins which and selling it to Madam Chichi which she is held for alleged trafficking.

Police had already informed the media that operatives are working to get others suspected to be involved in the child trafficking case.