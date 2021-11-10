Finally, Uzodinma Moves Imopoly From Umuagwo Campus To Omuma Hometown, As Staff Gets Deadline To Report

By Onyekachi Eze

The relocation ploy by Governor Hope Uzodinma to move the Imo State Polytechnic main campus at Umuagwo to his hometown in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state has been perfected as the Rector, Deans and Registrars and affected staff of the Institution have been ordered to resume at Omuma today.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma had sometime last year converted the Imo Poly campus at Umuagwo to a University, named University of Agriculture and Environmental Science.

Even as the new University is yet to take off, the government has directed immediate commencement of the Omuma site of the State Polytechnic.

In a memo signed by the Deputy Registrar Ajoku Moses .O. onbehalf of the Registrar dated November 4, 2021, and duly acknowledge on the 9th November, 2021 with the caption which reads, “Relocation of the Imo State Polytechnic at Umuagwo to Omuma, Orlu and Mbano Campus”, they were directed to relocate to their respective campuses on or before Thursday November 11, 2021.

“Sequel to the Imo State Government’s directive that the Polytechnic at Umuagwo should be relocated to Omuma, Orlu, Mbano and Ikeduru campuses and the Polytechnic Academic Board decision taken in its last Emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 3rd November, 2021.

“The Polytechnic Management in line with the above directive and decision directs that all the schools/Departments should be moved to their respective campuses, not later than Thursday 11th November, 2021.

It further directed that only students in their HND 11 and ND 11 are permitted to stay in Umuagwo campus for the completion of their programs.

Deans of school, Directors of Academics and Non-Academic Departments were urged to ensure that their subordinate staff in their various schools/Departments are involved in the exercise.

Trumpeta newspaper reports that according to the new roster schools like Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Science and All Administrative Departments/ Units are situated in Omuma.

For Ehime Mbano campus, only School of Business Management Technology was approved, while Orlu campus has schools of Engineering Technology, and; Environmental Science and Management Technology.

It would be recalled that host community of Imo Poly Umuagwo, Ohaji had in several occasions protested against the proposed relocation.

Trumpeta correspondent who went on fact finding mission observed that the structural work for the new Polytechnic site in Omuma Oru East have since been completed and waiting to kick-start academic programs.