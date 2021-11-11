CIBN Sets To Hand Over Banking Hall To FedPoNek

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) after evaluating the activities of the institutions of higher learning in the South East of the country, found the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, Imo State worthy and decided to donate a mini lecture auditorium to the Banking and Finance department.

The proposed lecture auditorium would have a seating capacity of 150-200 fully furnished with air-conditioning, equipped with modern multimedia communication gadgets, elevated stage/platform and other auxiliary facilities. Area of the proposed building is 273sqm. The landscape is a combination of greenery, paved walkways, garden seats, flower and exterior lightings.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the proper handing over of the proposed lecture auditorium will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 by 11am in the Polytechnic.

This is another Legacy Project attracted by the Rector, Engr. Dr. Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa (FNSE, FOSHA, FCIA, FFS, HCIB) who was on Saturday, October 30, 2021, honoured by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria as a Distinguished Honorary Senior Member.