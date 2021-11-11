Lawmakers May Reveal Identities of Newly Appointed Commissioners’ Nominees Next Week

But for the recent crisis that enveloped the Imo State House of Assembly, names of new Commissioner nominees would have been made public.

Trumpeta had exclusively revealed that after some months wait, Governor Hope Uzodinma has compiled the list ready to send list of new commissioners to the state legislature this week.

It was learnt that but for the crisis which kept them off the chamber for plenary session, the list would have been made public.

This newspaper however encountered list of suspected nominees which gained attention in the social media has from Governor Uzodinma. Though, there was no confirmation that the circulating names by Government House, Trumpeta noticed that the list had three former Commissioners including freshers included in it.

Until next week when the crisis in the House must have subsided and settled, the authentic list the governor would have sent to the House will be made available.