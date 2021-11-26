Imo Assets Recovery: Panic Grips Market Square, Kilimanjaro, Rochas Foundation Operators .Illegal Land Grabbers In Survival Strategy

Following the decision of the Imo State Government to implement the White Paper on Recovery of Government Land and other matters thereto, cooperate outfits and individuals involved in the purchase of the said government lands are in panic mode.

This is as a result of the move to return the lands to government and others displaced by the action of the Senator Rochas Okorocha administration who was accused to have converted government lands to private property.

Our reporter who was at the Orlu Road where Market Square and Kilimanjaro have branches, reports that there is uneasy calm in the said locations.

The Imo State Government had through the Whitepaper alleged that the magistrate Quarters, Co-operative Office and Girls Guide Office on Orlu Road, Owerri, were illegally converted to private use by Okorocha and unlawfully being used as Market Square and Kilimanjaro, etc.

While Market Square operates as a multi-purpose supermarket with branches in Orji and Amakohia, Kilimanjaro is a first class eatery in the State.

Though, non of the staffers of the affected outfits offered to speak with Trumpeta, but the newspaper sourced information that their management are worried over their continued stay at the location due to the mid December 2021 deadline handed to them.

Trumpeta learnt that the implementation committee after naming the affected areas further warned that “all those who have any of their properties or equipment on any of the listed government areas to vacate before mid December 2021.

Similarly, private persons involved in the buying of the government lands including developers are said to be worried about the government position.

A visit by the newspaper further showed that majority of the developers have pulled out their workers from the sites, and pace of work is at stand still at the moment.