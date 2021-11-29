Fear of Unknown Gunmen: Njaba, Orsu, Orlu, Oru East LGA Workers Desert Councils Offices

By Okey Alozie

About four Local Government Council Headquarters in Imo State appear to have been deserted for some time now, if a recent visit to the councils are taking into consideration.

Our reporter observed that fear of unknown gunmen has made workers in Njaba, Orlu, Oru East and Orsu council headquarters to keep away from the place.

Information revealed that for more than two months, civil servants in the local government areas mentioned above no longer make regular report to the LGAs.

It was learnt that many of the workers, especially the senior ones have either left the state for their or gone on unapproved holidays since the security situation got worst in Orlu zone. In most cases, they meet in Owerri to decide in the affairs of their council.

Our reporter further observed that grasses have taken over the council headquarters since the workers desert the premises.

The council matters are now being run in Owerri because the Interim Management Committee Chairmen (IMC) of local government areas have now relocated their offices to Owerri because of the fear of unknown gunmen.

The destruction of government properties at the various council headquarters also made the government workers and officials to relocate to Owerri.

Since that attack on Ndieze at Njaba local government area by the unknown gunmen recently, no worker is said to have had the courage to come to work.

The major roads in Orsu were said to have been block, right now big shops and markets are shutdown and business activities are no longer functioning like in the past.

Many indigenes of Njaba and Orsu Local Government Areas of Imo State have left their villages because of fear of the unknown gunmen and military agents too.

Trumpeta reporter who visited the two LGAs on Friday observed that the Council headquarters of the two local government areas (Njaba and Orsu) have been deserted following the persisting actions by the unknown gunmen.

The military people were also accused of causing the fear in the locality.