Again Kidnappers Seizes Imo Monarch, Panic Reigns In Communities

Tension has enveloped communities in Imo State following unprecedented cases of abduction of traditional rulers in the state.

Barely a week after the father of the former governor, Prince Eze Madumere was released after kidnap, another monarch has seized.

This time, the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise LGA is the latest victim.

Trumpeta recalls that suspected unknown gunmen had opened fire on traditional rulers at a meeting in Njaba Local Government Area where two died and others sustained severe injuries.

Our reporter was told that the approach of his abductors indicates it was an organized crime when they came in vehicles and barricaded his house in the early hours of the day.

It was learnt that the suspects, who were more than ten on arrival shot indiscriminately until the Eze was picked.

The recent incidents have led to renewed fear in the minds of residents who are scared of the increased fear and insecurity ravaging the state.

Police, through the state command public relations officer, Micheal Abattam confirmed the incident and said action is on to get the suspects.