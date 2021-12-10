Alex Obi Emerges PDP BoT Member, Replaces Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

A former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, IMO State Chapter, Dr Alex Obi has been inaugurated as a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee.

The event took place on Wednesday inside PDP NEC office, National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza,Abuja.

Inaugurating the newly elected members of BoT, the Chairman, Senator Jubrin advised Dr Alex Obi and his colleagues to know that the task before them is enormous as the BoT is the conscience of the party, made up of experienced and tested individuals.

The Chairman said that being a BoT member means to live above board and mature in dealing with PDP matters.

Dr Alex Obi emerged through an online election conducted by the Party, as he defeated other Candidates.

Present a the ceremony were His Excellency Chief Achike Udenwa, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Sen Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Sen Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Hon Bede Eke, Hon Jeff Ojinika, Hon Mayor Eze, Hon Emeka Chinedu, Hon Henry Nwawuba, Hon Ikenna Elezieanya, Chief Henry Ekpe, Nze Law Biaduo, Hon Lawman Duruji, Chief Chuks Ajaelu and others from Imo State.