Arrest Of Onyeishiala-Owerre, A Sacrilege – Says Solomon Anukam …Sues for Peace

The Honorable member representing Owerri Municipal State Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Anukam has condemned the arrest of Onyeishiala-Owere Nchi’ise, Reginald Ejiogu together with the Umunwagbara village Chairman, Sir Sunny Unachukwu who were whisked away on 18th December, 2021 at their residence in Christ Church road by Ihugba Street by unknown security personnel.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Solomon Anukam described the action of the security operatives as complete desecration of the traditional stool and a stigma on the image of the revered custodian of the culture and customs of Owerre Nchi’ise. He further stated that the action was not only nauseating, but insulting to Ndi Owerre.

Consequently, the member representing Owerri municipal who is an indigenous son of Owerre Nchi’ise described the arrest as sacrilegious. He expressed these concerns during media briefing with newsmen, condemning the invasion and arrest in strong terms.

Anukam appealed to the good people of Umu-ihua umuodu, and all concerned traditional bodies to rescind all petition attacks, causes and sue for peaceful coexistence.

Adding that the traditional throne of Onyeishiala Owerre is extremely. No person or group of persons shall be allowed to desecrate it.

Speaking further, he urge the police to scale up their avowed peace-building synergy with the civil populace instead of engaging in the act of unruly actions of ridiculing the traditional institution.